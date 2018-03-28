Health Canada warns of safety hazards with several uncertified USB chargers

As part of a planned national sampling and compliance project, Health Canada tested a number of uncertified USB chargers. The products at this link
were found to pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock and fire and are being recalled. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products listed and either return them to the retailer where they were purchased or dispose of them.
