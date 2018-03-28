Recent

Weather

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Health Canada warns of safety hazards with several uncertified USB chargers


As part of a planned national sampling and compliance project, Health Canada tested a number of uncertified USB chargers. The products at this link were found to pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock and fire and are being recalled.  Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products listed and either return them to the retailer where they were purchased or dispose of them.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll