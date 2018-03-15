Lethbridge travel delays for bridge rehabilitation

Government of Alberta - The bridge on Highway 3 over the Oldman River in Lethbridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction for rehabilitation work. Motorists can expect delays. Drivers will be restricted to the westbound lanes, one in each direction from the end of March to the end of July. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 kilometres per hour, and there will be a lane- width restriction of 3.7 metres for large truck traffic.
There will be no pedestrian access to the bridge during the project.
There may be periodic traffic delays on Coal Banks Trail and parking restrictions in the area as work is underway.
Check 511 for regular updates.
