Loaded handgun seized From Lethbridge drug house

ALERT’s Lethbridge organized crime and gang team searched the home on February 26, 2018, with help from the Lethbridge Police Service. Located in the 400-block of 20 Street North, the home is less than a block away from an elementary school, and first came to police attention in December 2017 for suspected drug dealing.
ALERT’s investigation found that two of the home’s occupants were allegedly dealing drugs. Drug trafficking paraphernalia was located during the search warrant, along with small quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis, and unknown pills.
The unknown pills were submitted to Health Canada laboratories for analysis.
A loaded .32-calibre handgun was seized with various types of ammunition. ALERT will conduct a follow-up investigation with the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team to determine the origins of the firearm. Other replica handguns and edged weapons were also seized.
Daylan Strembesky, a 34-year-old man from Lethbridge, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and eight firearms-related offences.
Billie-Anne Paulette, a 30-year-old woman from Lethbridge, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and six firearms-related offences.
Pedro Friesen, a 20-year-old man from Taber, was charged with resisting arrest and was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.