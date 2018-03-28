MD of Pincher Creek CAO retires

On March 2, 2018 council for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 released a statement via their website that "due to the temporary absence of Wendy Kay, CAO, Council hereby appoints Roland Milligan, Director of Development and Community Services, as the Interim CAO effective March 1, 2018 (resolution 18/098)." Today the MD released a brief statement that "Ms. Wendy Kay has announced her retirement from her position as Chief Administrative Officer as of March 28, 2018. The MD wishes to extend its appreciation to Ms. Kay for her years of service, and wishes Ms. Kay the best in her future endeavors."
