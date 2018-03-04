Officer-involved shooting in Strathcona County

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating this incident. This is in accordance with their mandate to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person as well as sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
All media inquiries about this incident should be directed to ASIRT at 780-641-9099.
The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.