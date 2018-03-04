Recent

Sunday, March 4, 2018

Officer-involved shooting in Strathcona County


Strathcona County RCMP - Early this morning, Strathcona County RCMP received a call to assist Emergency Medical Services who responded to a report of a male with stab wounds. During the call for service, responding officers discharged their firearms. There is no danger to the public.  As a result, a 40-year-old male was transferred to hospital in stable condition.  There were no injuries to responding emergency personnel.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating this incident. This is in accordance with their mandate to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person as well as sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

All media inquiries about this incident should be directed to ASIRT at 780-641-9099.

The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.

