Pincher Creek Council assessing northeast recreational facilities complex

Pincher Creek Town Council has authorized the expenditure of up to $15,000 to develop a site plan for a potential new recreational facilities complex at their meeting of March 26. The plan will present siting options for a curling rink, skating rink, field house, football field, two soccer fields, and required streets and parking areas, on land east of the Walmart Supercentre. The Town is currently in the final stages of negotiating the purchase of the parcel designated Lot 1, Block 6, Plan 0512720, which would provide adequate land to support the phased development of the proposed facilities. No firm timeline for delivery of the plan or presentation to the public is available at this time.
