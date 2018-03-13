Pages
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA AGM March 28
Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA AGM
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
6:00 pm
Ramada Inn, Pincher Creek
Everyone welcome - memberships $5 will be sold at AGM and are required to vote.
