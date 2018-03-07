Pincher Creek Town Council approves Pride ceremony and flag raising

After a brief discussion at their March 7 meeting, Council agreed to relocate the event, initially proposed to take place at Pincher Creek Town Hall, to the Multi-Purpose Facility grounds. Protocol issues with the single Town Hall flagpole, which bears the Canadian flag, necessitated the shift of venue. The Multi-Purpose Facility site features three flag poles, which currently bear the flags of Canada, Alberta and the Town of Pincher Creek.
"Personally, I would like to applaud your courage for doing this. For starting a group, for one, and for bringing this proposal to Council", said Councillor Lorne Jackson, in comments directed to Andrew Glen McCutcheon, founder of Pincher Creek Pride. "I've also had several comments from citizens who plan to be there in support", said Councillor Brian McGillivray.
The motion to approve Pride's proposal passed with the unanimous support of the Councillors in attendance. Councillors Mark Barber and Scott Korbett were not present for the vote.
"I'm extremely pleased with council's decision", said McCutcheon, in a short written statement provided following the meeting. "We're excited to move forward with a partnership with the Town. We will soon start fundraising efforts to ensure this event is not a burden on the taxpayers of Pincher Creek."
Related article: Pincher Creek Pride proposes ceremony and flag raising
