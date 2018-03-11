Pincher Creek's Town Council approves funding for Grant Writer Initiative

PCCDI's business plan for the Grant Writer Initiative envisions the position becoming self-financing over a five year period. The financial plan hinges on charging clients a fee of four percent on all grant monies received through the grant writer's services. It also sets out an ambitious plan to create a $1-million endowment fund, dividends from which would ultimately generate $40,000 per year towards program operating costs, thereby eliminating the need for local government funding.
The group has developed a draft contract and has agreements in place for oversight of the grant writer. The business plan states that "the Grant Writer position will be established and governed by way of a partnership with the Southwest Alberta Sustainable Community Initiative (SASCI)." Oversight will be provided by "a Steering Committee comprising no more than seven volunteers selected for their depth and breadth of interest and experience in supporting community development in the town and district of Pincher Creek." The grant writer's primary responsibility will be "to support local Community Service Organizations (CSOs), local governments and local businesses in locating and leveraging sources of funding and other support for operations, programs and projects."
With funding commitments from both local councils in hand, PCCDI is now moving ahead with its candidate search. Page Murphy, Coordinator of the Pincher Creek and District Early Childhood Coalition, responded to Council's decision on behalf of PCCDI. "The support from the MD, Town, Industry and community service organizations for piloting a community grant writer position in 2018 speaks to the progressive approach Pincher Creek is taking in creating a robust and resilient future. We are all working to be on the leading edge of economic and social growth and adaptation. We will now focus on implementing the next steps", she wrote, in reply to an email request for comment.
Sam Schofield, President of the Pincher Creek and District Chamber of Commerce, echoed Murphy's sentiments. "I think we are all pleased that this has been overwhelmingly backed by our community. Our focus now moves into finding the right candidate for Pincher Creek."
