Public meeting McLaughlin Wind Farm March 27

McLaughlin Wind Farm
The Municipal Planning Commission for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9, has scheduled a Public Meeting for public input on the McLaughlin Wind Farm Project (Development Permits No. 2018-12 through 2018-14). The project consists of 11 Enercon E-26 Wind Turbines with a hub height of 99m and a rotor diameter of 127m, for a total height of 162.5m. The project is located east of the Town of Pincher Creek.
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
7:00 pm
Council Chambers
MD Administration Building
For more information, please call 403-627-3130 or
email info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.