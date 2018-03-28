RCMP Livestock Section investigates theft of 12 mares

The missing horses are described as:
- 2 Blue Roan Mares
- 2 Red Roan Mares
- 1 Buckskin Mare
- 2 Dark Bay Mares
- 5 Sorrel Mares
It is possible that some of the mares may have been bred at the time of the theft and could now have a foal at their side.
Anyone with information on this crime or anyone who has information on the location of the horses is asked to contact the RCMP Livestock Section at 403-420-4972. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
