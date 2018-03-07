RCMP seize 1.25kg of suspected cocaine during traffic stop

"The RCMP across Alberta are engaged in strategies to reduce crime by utilizing a targeted, evidence based approach to policing," states S/Sgt John Spaans of RCMP K-Division. "Part of this strategy includes conducting targeted enforcement on known drug trafficking in an effort to remove these dangerous substances from the streets".
Two adults and a youth were located inside the vehicle. The adults were arrested and the investigation is continuing at this time. Police will not be naming the adults as to protect the identity of the youth.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.