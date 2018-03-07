Recent

RCMP seize 1.25kg of suspected cocaine during traffic stop


RCMP Alberta - As a result of pro-active police enforcement, RCMP have removed a large amount of suspected cocaine from the streets following a traffic stop on Highway 16.  On March 2, 2018 Police conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Highway 16 near the Town of Edson, Alberta. As a result of the traffic stop, the officer entered in to a drug investigation which resulted in 1.25 kilograms of suspected cocaine, a small amount of cannabis marihuana, and a large sum of Canadian currency being seized from the vehicle.


"The RCMP across Alberta are engaged in strategies to reduce crime by utilizing a targeted, evidence based approach to policing," states S/Sgt John Spaans of RCMP K-Division. "Part of this strategy includes conducting targeted enforcement on known drug trafficking in an effort to remove these dangerous substances from the streets".

Two adults and a youth were located inside the vehicle. The adults were arrested and the investigation is continuing at this time. Police will not be naming the adults as to protect the identity of the youth.

