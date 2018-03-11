Room for more

I was a bit taken aback but at the same time I knew this friend of mine wasn’t insulting me or the church but being genuine with the reality that we are all hypocrites at one time or another. We have all said something and then later done the opposite, in fact a common phrase we use is “do as I say not as I do”. Why is that? It is because we often know what is good for others but have a hard time seeing it for ourselves or in ourselves. The church sadly is not separated from this either and hasn’t been for thousands of years. Jesus addressed this early in His ministry when He talked about giving so others would see, and also praying and fasting. That is something that should be done in private but yet we all know those people that sure can run on and on and on and on if they have an audience to pray, and most , not all of the time they are looking for praise from the people around them. The same can go for fasting. Have you ever fasted but told everyone around you what you were doing, as if to get a special cookie or something? I have, and it was sad. It was years ago but I have and not found the results with God I was looking for, but when I did it and shared with only a few, I was able to see God move mountains.
Jesus says clearly that if you give, pray, or fast trying to seek the approval of man you will get you reward right there and likely won’t see God work, but if you do these things in private God will richly reward you. So in not getting the approval from man God blesses us for what we do in private. Hmm It has made me think just a little. Do I want the praise of man or do I want the blessings from God? Ding, ding, ding, the right answer is God. Man’s praise will come and go but the blessings from God are eternal, even though we might not see them right now He is at work for our best always.
Where are you today? Are you reading this and saying "Man I am glad I am not like that," hmmm well, I am happy for you, but for the rest of us there is always hope, grace, forgiveness and love. All of these come with knowing the Father and His love for us. If you Him as Lord and Savior then now is the time to strive for a life without hypocrisy, if you don’t know Him then maybe today is the day you will surrender your pride and ask Jesus for forgiveness and turn to Him with a surrendered heart and accept Him as Lord and Savior into your life. Then you will begin a relationship that will change the course of your life for ever. If you are reading this and looking for a church to attend, or a family to belong to I would like to invite you to join us Sunday mornings at 10:30am @ Vertical Church 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd. If you are looking for a perfect church, this is not it, but we don’t pretend either. There is family there if you are willing to come and join us.
You are Loved
