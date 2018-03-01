Recent

Weather

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team asks assistance to locate wanted man

David Alexander Burchill

RCMP Alberta - The Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team (SACRT) is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a repeat offender wanted on numerous outstanding arrest warrants.

31-year-old David Alexander Burchill is currently wanted for 8 offences from Strathmore, 5 offences from Okotoks, 3 offences from Leduc and 3 offences from Devon RCMP detachments. All of the charges against Burchill are property related and include Theft, possession of Stolen Property, Fraud and Failing to Attend Court.

The SACRT has been unable to locate Mr. Burchill and is now asking for the public’s assistance to determine his whereabouts. Burchill is of no fixed address nut is believed to still be in the Province of Alberta. 

 Burchill is described as:
- White male
- 6’1” tall (185cm)
- 245 lbs (111kg)
- Brown Hair
- Hazel Eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Burchill is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at403-934-3535. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll