Threats to “Shoot a Public Place” in Calgary or Cochrane

Currently the Cochrane RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are investigating a report of threats via Facebook, where someone wants to “shoot a public place.” At this time there is no direct threat to any one location in Cochrane. This investigation is rapidly unfolding and the RCMP are requesting patience while they conduct their investigation.
At this time, the RCMP are in continuous contact with the school staff and administration for the Cochrane area schools.
The Cochrane RCMP are taking this complaint very seriously.
A further update will be sent as the information becomes available.
