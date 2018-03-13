Town of Pincher Creek Community Information Meeting March 28

Town of Pincher Creek
Community Information Meeting
Town Hall Gym on March 28, 2018
6:30pm Open House and Information booths staffed by administration and council
7:00pm Mayor and Council Presentations
8:00pm Facilitated Q& A
8:30pm Thank you and good evening
6:30pm Open House and Information booths staffed by administration and council
7:00pm Mayor and Council Presentations
8:00pm Facilitated Q& A
8:30pm Thank you and good evening
Mayor and Council Presentations will include:
- Welcome & introduction- Mayor Anderberg
- Strategic Plan Presentation – Councillor McGillivray
- Finance information
- Habitat for Humanity Pincher Creek Build and Housing – Mayor Anderberg
- Transportation – Councillor Jackson
- Daycare – Councillor O’Rourke
- Facility Update – Councillor Barber
- Economic Development – Councillor Korbett
A handout on committees that each Councillor sits on will be available at the meeting. After the meeting the handout will be available for pick up at the Town Office or electronically on the Town of Pincher Creek website.
For those who can not attend, the meeting will be live streamed on the Town of Pincher Creek Facebook page.
For those who can not attend, the meeting will be live streamed on the Town of Pincher Creek Facebook page.
For more information please contact the Town of Pincher Creek Office 403 627 3156 or Reception@pinchercreek.ca