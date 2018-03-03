Saturday, March 3, 2018
Two men charged in relation to Blood Tribe Reserve homicide
Shortly after 11:00 p.m., on February 23, Blood Tribe Police Service responded to a dispatch of a male in distress. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased. RCMP Major Crimes South took carriage of what was determined to be a homicide investigation.
Following an investigation including the RCMP Interview Assistance Team, Blood Tribe Police Service, and Cardston RCMP, 36-year-old Stanley Troy Big Sorrel Horse and 32-year-old Justin Chad Big Sorrel Horse have both been charged with Second Degree Murder in relation to the homicide of 26 year-old Rance Bearhat.
Both accused have been remanded in custody. Stanley Troy Big Sorrel Horse and Justin Chad Big Sorrel Horse are scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Lethbridge, on March 5th and March 7th, 2018 respectively.
The investigation remains ongoing into this incident. The RCMP Major Crimes South continue to work in collaboration with the Blood Tribe Police Service. Further information will be provided by the RCMP when available.
