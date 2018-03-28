Wilco employment opportunities: Heavy equipment operators

Heavy Equipment Operators, Waterton
Looking for a change of scenery for the coming constructions season? Interested in working on an interesting project in the heart of the Waterton townsite?
Wilco Contractors Southwest Inc. is looking for experienced Heavy Equipment Operators for work in the Waterton Peace Park.
Candidates must have a valid driver's license and experience in operating various heavy equipment (excavators, rock trucks, skid steers, etc.)
Wilco offers competitive wages and a safe, professional work environment. Successful applicants must pass a pre-employment drug test as a condition of employment. Interested applicants should send their resume to resume@wilcosw.ca, ensuring their personal email address and phone number is included.
