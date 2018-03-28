Wilco employment opportunity: Construction labourer

Construction Labourer, Waterton
Have you ever wondered what the construction/landscaping industry can offer you? Wilco Contractors Southwest Inc is looking for General Construction Labourers for landscaping/construction work in Waterton this coming season.
Tasks include but are not limited to
General construction labourer for retaining walls, paving stone installation, underground utility installation and other types of landscaping/civil work
Tasks may include operating small packers, shoveling, heavy lifting, etc.
Wilco offers competitive wages and a safe, professional work environment. Successful applicants must pass a pre-employment drug test as a condition of employment. Interested applicants should send their resume to resume@wilcosw.ca, ensuring their personal email address and phone number is included.