2018 Heritage Acres Special Events

Mark your Calendars!
Hours of Operation 9:00am to 5:00pm (Closed Sundays)
May 22 – September 15, 2018
Tel: 403-627-2082
May 12 Garage Sale – Volunteer Open House
The first event of our season. Come out and purchase that unique item from our selected vendors. You are also invited to tour our venues. We will be welcoming our current and new volunteers as we discuss our numerous projects.
June 9 Heritage Acres Horse Show and Chuck Wagon Supper
If you like horses, this is the event for you. Horse enthusiasts will enjoy the horse shoeing, packing and training demonstrations. At the end of the day you will enjoy our chuck wagon supper.
July 21 Flower and Quilt Show
Join us as our local gardeners and quilters display their projects. You will also enjoy the tea and treats
August 3, 4 and 5 Annual Show
This year will mark Heritage Acres 31st anniversary. We will also be celebrating stationary engines. The days will provide the always favourite “Parade of Power” and tractor pull. There will also be threshing, field demonstrations, children’s events, stationary engine displays, pancake breakfast, sawmill demonstrations and the Heritage Mall sale. There is something for everyone.
September 15 Fall Fair
A fair for the whole family with an old fashioned flair. Demonstrations - $5 pancake breakfast -- Exhibits – Kid’s activities -- Herding dogs/ barn hunting -- Old-time threshing – Turkey shoot—Tractor Pull - Lunch concession and much more
October 12 Harvest Gala
You will enjoy the music and the wonderful supper.
December 7 Candle Light Christmas Church Service
A traditional Christmas Church service by candle light
December 8 Breakfast With Santa
This event is all about the children and Santa
Heritage Acres Farm Museum
Box 2496
Pincher Creek, Alberta
T0K 1W0