Coaldale RCMP respond to a train vs semi collision

Preliminary investigation suggests the semi truck hauling an empty trailer was heading westbound on Highway 3. A CP Rail train was heading eastbound on the rail tracks running parallel just north of Highway 3. The semi truck turned north and across the rail crossing at Range Road 211 in front of the CP Rail train. A collision resulted where the semi truck was struck detaching it from the trailer. The trailer overturned on the south side of the rail tracks. The semi itself remained on the north side of the tracks and thrown east off of Range Road 211 into the St. Mary's River Irrigation District (SMRID) canal. The driver of the semi truck was trapped inside the semi and was extricated by the Lethbridge Fire Department personnel.
The driver, a middle aged male from Calgary was taken by ground ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital. It has been reported he is not suffering from life threatening injuries.
It was noted the semi truck was leaking diesel from its fuel tanks into the irrigation canal. The Lethbridge Fire Department Hazmat Team responded as did some private contractors to contain the spill. Representatives from SMRID and Alberta Environment are on scene monitoring this spill.
One lane of Highway 3 westbound was blocked off and re-opened at around 12:30 p.m.. Range Road 211 will be blocked off for a few more hours to allow the tow company to safely retrieve the semi truck out of the canal.
Motorists are reminded to respect all rail crossings and stop for trains at these rail crossings.
The CP Rail Police were contacted and attended the scene to assume this investigation including any charges that may result.
