Curling Rink Location Public Meeting
May 7, 2018
Town Hall Gym (926 St. John Ave)
6:30 p.m.
6:30 p.m. Doors Open & Viewing of Concepts
7:00 p.m. Welcome & introduction
History of the project
Introduction of site options
7:15 p.m. Facilitated Q & A Period
7:45 p.m. Closing Remarks
7:50 p.m. Completion of survey by members of the public and submitted
The survey will be available after the Public Meeting on www.PincherCreek.ca at the Recreation Office and Town Office. Please take the time to provide feedback to Council.