Fatal MVC near Taber

RCMP Alberta -
At approximately 3:30 pm April 18 Taber RCMP and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a single vehicle roll over on Highway 513 at the intersection of Range Road 140, south of Grassy Lakes. The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two of the three vehicle passengers were taken by ground ambulance to the local hospital. The third passenger was taken by STARS Air Ambulance, with the assistance of HALO, to hospital in Calgary.
The collision remains under investigation.
The cause of the collision is not yet known. All possible factors are being considered. The roads were bare and dry at the time of the collision.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.