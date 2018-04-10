Fatality at Teck's Fording River Operations

A fatal incident occurred at Teck's Fording River Operations yesterday April 9 at approximately 8:40 am. A floating excavator flipped, and a contractor employee was trapped in a tailings pond, resulting in his death. His name has not been released at this time. Divers were dispatched to attempt a recovery of his body. No other employees or contractors were injured. An investigation into the incident is now underway.
“We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the employee’s family,friends and colleagues, said RobinSheremeta, Teck's Senior Vice President, Coal. "We are all deeply saddenedby this tragic incident and loss of life.”
Teck's Fording River Operations is located approximately 65 kilometres north of Sparwood B.C.
