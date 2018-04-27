FireSmart banner

Friday, April 27, 2018

Fire Advisory Notice issued for MD of Pincher Creek


Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 via albertafirebans.ca - With the loss of snow cover the cured vegetation has quickly become available to burn. The warm, dry weather means any fire start may spread, especially if there is wind.

Added to that, the ground is still soft limiting the ability to use equipment to fight a fire.

Use caution any operations. If a fire starts report it quickly.

We are issuing permits, but that may be limited due to weather conditions.

Remember, all burning requires a fire permit including fire pits.

Issued April 27, 2018.  Visit albertafirebans.ca for the most current information.

