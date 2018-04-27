Fire Advisory Notice issued for MD of Pincher Creek

Added to that, the ground is still soft limiting the ability to use equipment to fight a fire.
Use caution any operations. If a fire starts report it quickly.
We are issuing permits, but that may be limited due to weather conditions.
Remember, all burning requires a fire permit including fire pits.
Issued April 27, 2018. Visit albertafirebans.ca for the most current information.
