FireSmart banner

FireSmart banner

Recent

Weather

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Flooding closes Hwy 36 near Taber

Taber RCMP are advising motorists of the closure of Highway 36, north of the Old Man River.

Overland flooding has covered over a portion of Hwy 36 resulting in the road being impassable. Crews are on site re-directing traffic. Highway 864 is a suggested detour for motorists needing to travel through the area.

There is no anticipated time line of when the highway will re-open.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll