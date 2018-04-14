Flooding closes Hwy 36 near Taber

Taber RCMP are advising motorists of the closure of Highway 36, north of the Old Man River.
Overland flooding has covered over a portion of Hwy 36 resulting in the road being impassable. Crews are on site re-directing traffic. Highway 864 is a suggested detour for motorists needing to travel through the area.
There is no anticipated time line of when the highway will re-open.
