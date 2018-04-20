Forces team up for southern Alberta drug bust

ALERT’s Lethbridge organized crime and gang team initiated the short-term investigation earlier this month when information was received about drug trafficking in the area, specifically on the Blood and Piikani reserves west of Lethbridge.
On April 18, 2018, with the assistance of Blood Tribe Police, the RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team and RCMP members from Fort Macleod, Piikani First Nation, Nanton and Claresholm, ALERT investigators executed search warrants on two residences in Fort Macleod. Between them, they seized more than $6,600 worth of drugs, along with $275 cash proceeds of crime and other drug paraphernalia.
Drugs and items seized include:
“Co-operation between law enforcement agencies, like we saw in this case, is critical to reducing crime, especially in rural areas,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Walper, ALERT Lethbridge. “We are always proud to see joint efforts alongside our partners get results and take dangerous drugs and weapons out of communities.”
“A collaborative crime reduction strategy is an important component to impacting crime in rural communities,” added Sgt. Bryan Mucha, Fort Macleod RCMP. “The RCMP continues to work together with other law enforcement agencies and team with ALERT to gather intelligence, target, and combat issues within our communities.”
Katie Natasha Eagle Speaker, 29, of Fort Macleod is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3), possession of proceeds of crime and breach of recognizance. Adrian Todd North Peigan, 36, of Fort Macleod is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3) and breach of recognizance. Kimberley Creighton, 57, of Fort Macleod is charged with possession of a controlled substance (x2).
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
- 5 Oxycodone tablets;
- 4.1 grams of crack cocaine;
- a syringe loaded with fentanyl;
- 20 tablets of Gabapentin, a prescription drug used to treat epilepsy and neuropathic pain;
- 19 tablets of Temazepam, a prescription sleep medication;
- 251 tablets of Diclofenac, a prescription anti-inflammatory drug;
- 3 bottles of methadone;
- 36 unknown capsules, which will be sent to a national RCMP laboratory for analysis;
- multiple cellphones; and
- a large machete.
