Free community volunteer luncheon April 18

All volunteers are invited to a community volunteer appreciation event!
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No.9 and the Town of Pincher Creek are celebrating National Volunteer Week! We invite all volunteers to attend a celebratory luncheon to honour the many volunteers in our community.
Enjoy a free “Come and Go” lunch and refreshments on:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Pincher Creek Community Hall (287 Canyon Dr.)
11:00 – 2:00 p.m.
For more information please contact the Recreation Office 403 627 4322 or rec@pinchercreek.ca