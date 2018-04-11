Heritage Acres employment opportunity

Location: Heritage Acres Farm Museum, Pincher Creek, Alberta
Term: Seasonal - Full time, May 7th - August 24th, 2017
Salary: Up to $16.50 per hour (40 hours/ week)
Hours: Five days per week (includes weekends) 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
JOB DESCRIPTION: Heritage Acres Farm Museum is seeking a knowledgeable, innovative and highly motivated individual to be the Museum Assistant for our site.
The successful candidate will be an energetic, self motivated and creative person. They will also have strong interpersonal, teamwork and communication skills as well as respect for, and the ability to work with diverse populations. The Museum Assistant will have the opportunity to work in a variety of areas of museum practice including visitor services, collections management, school programs and special events.
To be eligible for YCW individuals must be a current student who must:
- be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, or have refugee status in Canada; Note: Non-Canadian students holding temporary work visas or awaiting permanent status are not eligible
- be legally entitled to work in Canada
- be between 16 and 30 years of age at the start of employment
- meet the specific eligibility criteria of the program for which you apply
- be registered in the YCW online candidate inventory
- be willing to commit to the full duration of the work assignment
- not have another full-time job (over 30 hours per week) while employed with YCW.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Applications from Equity Groups are encouraged.
Please visit our website at www.heritageacres.org
APPLICATION:
Please send cover letter and resume via e-mail to heritageacresfarmmuseum@gmail.com with "Summer Student Application" before the deadline date of April 21, 2017