In Memoriam: Venard Dean Beauregard

Venard Dean Beauregard
1964 ~ 2018
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Venard “Dean” Beauregard. Dean will be lovingly missed by his sisters Verna (Bruce) Fraser, Veronica Baeuregard, Vanessa Beauregard and brothers Bruce and Peter Beauregard. Although Dean didn’t have children of his own, he loved his six nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews like they were his own. He is also survived by his fur children Kacey, Maggie, Jasper and Kalesia. Dean was predeceased by his father Vernard and mother Denise Beauregard.
A Celebration of Dean’s life was held in the Chapel of Eden’s Funeral Home, on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 1:00pm. Memorial donations in Dean’s name may be made directly to A Better Chance Animal Rescue (PO Box 1034, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0) or to Pincher Creek SPCA (PO Box 2647, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0)
