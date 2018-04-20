FireSmart banner

Friday, April 20, 2018

In Memoriam: Venard Dean Beauregard

Venard Dean Beauregard 
1964 ~ 2018 

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Venard “Dean” Beauregard. Dean will be lovingly missed by his sisters Verna (Bruce) Fraser, Veronica Baeuregard, Vanessa Beauregard and brothers Bruce and Peter Beauregard. Although Dean didn’t have children of his own, he loved his six nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews like they were his own. He is also survived by his fur children Kacey, Maggie, Jasper and Kalesia. Dean was predeceased by his father Vernard and mother Denise Beauregard. 

Dean was born in Red Deer, Alberta in 1964. The family moved around to Saskatchewan before settling in Lethbridge in 1980. After the passing of his father, Dean moved to Pincher Creek with his family in 1989. In 2011 Dean started “Hot Rod Roofing” with partner Joe Webb. Dean took great pride in his work and also being part of BNI, he loved what he did. He was a dog lover and was a great dog rescuer with many furry friends. Dean loved fast cars, burning rubber and blasting tunes.

We will miss his generosity and true caring nature, he would always go above and beyond to help someone out. Most of all we will miss his smiling face and his great sense of humor, he always knew how to put a smile on your face. He will be greatly missed. 

A Celebration of Dean’s life was held in the Chapel of Eden’s Funeral Home, on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 1:00pm. Memorial donations in Dean’s name may be made directly to A Better Chance Animal Rescue (PO Box 1034, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0) or to Pincher Creek SPCA (PO Box 2647, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0)

