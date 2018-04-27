MD of Pincher Creek request for expressions of interest - land purchase

(ad)
THE MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF PINCHER CREEK NO. 9
REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST
LAND PURCHASE: Beaver mines Wastewater SYSTEM
DUE DATE/ TIME: MAY 10, 2018, 2:00PM
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is working towards a wastewater option for Beaver Mines and is seeking expressions of interest from landowners interested in the sale of land for wastewater treatment and disposal. If you are a landowner in the area described below and would like to further discuss the sale of a parcel of land please provide an expression of interest to the MD.
Review Area Includes:
- Township 6 East of RR 2-4, West of RR 1-2
- Township 7, South of HWY 3, East of RR 2-4, West of the Castle River
Land for purchase will be selected to meet the requirements of the Beaver Mines wastewater system according to all Local, Federal and Provincial Acts and Regulations. Questions pertaining to this process should be directed to Leo Reedyk, the Director of Operations at (403)-627-3130. Expressions of Interest should be received in writing by the MD no later than 2:00pm, local time, May 10, 2018 at the following address.
MD of Pincher Creek:
1037 Herron Avenue
Box 279, Pincher Creek, AB
T0K 1W0
