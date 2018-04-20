Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod to receive CARES funding

Projects in Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod are among the 62 new recipients of rond three of Alberta Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program grants. The Town of Pincher Creek will receive $ $89,543 for a project called "Energizing the Future of Pincher Creek" which intends to "expand tourism opportunities related to the newly announced Castle Parks region". Fort Macleod's Community Aquaponic Greenhouse Society's "Growing For the Future" project will receive $16,300 to support phase one of the schematic design and design development of a passive greenhouse using aquaculture food production.
According to an Alberta Government press release, CARES supports "locally developed projects that promote long-term economic growth and diversification, particularly projects that communities and municipalities could not necessarily fund on their own."
"The 62 newly approved projects are receiving about $3.9 million in funding. This adds to the 111 projects throughout the province already receiving close to $9 million in support through the first and second intakes of the CARES program."
“We launched the CARES program two years ago, so local leaders could build on their economic strengths and create new jobs," said Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous. "This funding will help communities with common interests tackle projects that they might not have been able to alone. With more than 170 CARES initiatives across the province, we are growing and diversifying our economy. That’s why, in addition to supporting the latest round of projects, Budget 2018 will extend the CARES program for two more years – as we work together to build a recovery that lasts.”
Click here for a complete listing of CARES grant recipients and projects.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.