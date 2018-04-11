Pincher Creek Day of Mourning ceremony to be held April 27

The Town of Pincher Creek will host a Day of Mourning Ceremony on Friday April 27 at 11 a.m. at the Town Office flagpole (weather permitting). Due to the official date falling on Saturday April 28 the Town has chosen to hold our ceremony on the preceding Friday. Citizens are welcome to come together as workers, family, employers, and employees to remember those who have lost their lives to work-related incidents or occupational disease, and the Town will renew its commitment to creating and maintaining safe workplaces. There will be an open forum during the ceremony for anyone who wishes to speak.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.