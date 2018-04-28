FireSmart banner

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Pincher Creek & District Agricultural Society summer employment opportunity

(ad)


 May to August 2018

DUTIES:
Assist with business operations and office tasks
Maintain building and site
Groundskeeping
Operation of tractor/groomer


QUALIFICATIONS:
Responsible and able to work independently
Experience with machinery would be an asset
Valid driver's licence required

Hourly wage $14

Submit resume to:
Pincher Creek & District Agricultural Society
Box 326
Pincher Creek AB
T0K 1W0
ATTN: Pincher Creek & District Ag Board


Applications will remain open until the position has been filled by a suitable candidate. We thank all applicants for their interest in the position, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

