Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission update

The airport is owned by the MD and is the only fixed wing airport in the area. It serves the MD and Town of Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Cardston "to some extent", and Cowley. Cox explained that the other airport close to Cardston is Springbank's, but it cannot accommodate the larger water tankers sometimes needed in the region due to its shorter runway. He said there were 15 to 20 flights a year between Pincher Creek and the Crowsnest Pass.
The Pincher Creek airport is used by private aircraft owners, companies such as Shell Waterton, GOA, the RCMP, and the Canadian military on occasion. It is also used by fixed wing ambulances and STARS. According to Chief Cox, "Fixed wing ambulance is sometimes the only air option due to load limits on helicopters," which Cox said was a factor when the transportation of heavy equipment and/or multiple passengers/patients was required. Tankers stationed at the Pincher airport respond to fire situations throughout all of southern Alberta, into Southeastern BC, and into the United States if needed.
Cox said there were some challenges related to availability and access to the airport in the winter, and recommended snow plowing maintenance be given a higher priority, equivalent to school bus routes. MD Director of Operations Leo Reedyk said it can take up to three hours to clear the runway after heavy snowfall events.
Chief Cox said the runway lights are vulnerable to power outages, because although the system is wired for backup power, there is no generator onsite to provide that power. He added that bringing an auxiliary generator to the airport during an outage was feasible due to the time that would be required for setup and the fuel limits of circling aircraft. He said a plan to install a backup generator has been on hold for six or seven years.
Cox explained that a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is required any time an airport is out of service, and airplanes, crew, and passengers could be at risk in certain situations without a NOTAM. According to Cox, while water is not needed for air tanker operations, potable water at the airport would be an asset to its potential growth.
"We would prefer a proactive rather than a reactive approach."
Cox said a fixed wing airplane travelling from Calgary takes approximately an hour and a half from all to arrival. The takeoff process is slower than that for helicopters, but once in the air the fixed wing planes are faster. An upgrade is planned for the helipad at the Pincher Creek Medical Centre to accommodate the new larger STARS helicopter, but has not been effected yet. The heliport is operated by Alberta Health Services.
According to Cox, the smaller STARS helicopter can travel from Calgary to Pincher Creek and back without refueling, but if it travels to Cardston it has to refuel, impacting the time it takes to get patients to hospital in Calgary.
MD Councillor Bev Everts moved that council "continue discussing the transferring of the Regional Emergency Management to the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission; And provide their response, to the Regional Emergency Advisory Committee, within six (6) months, extending the deadline to October 15, 2018." The motion passed.
At the Town of Pincher Creek's recent public information event Mayor Don Anderberg explained the role of the commission, summarized below:
- PCESC provides fire, rescue, and ambulance services to the Town and Municipal District of Pincher Creek# 9.
- The commission is a standalone entity wholly owned by the Town and the MD of Pincher Creek and is governed by an operating board of four members, two each appointed by each jurisdiction.
- The commission acts under the authority of the provincial Municipal Government Act (MGA) and Regulation as authorized by the minister of municipal affairs.
- PCESC operates out of three fire halls, Pincher Creek, Beaver Mines and Lundbreck. We have a mix of full time and volunteer staff in an integrated service where firefighters are cross trained as emergency medical responders (EMR) or emergency medical technicians (EMT) and act as first responders to emergency calls.
- PCESC also has a contract with Alberta Health Services to provide 24/7/365 ambulance coverage with paramedic units. We currently have four licensed ambulances, two of which we contract to AHS and two that are used on an as required basis.
- PCESC has a number of mutual aid agreements in place including all of our municipal neighbors, forestry, Parks Canada, Alberta transportation, Piikani and Blood tribes and the Village of Cowley.
