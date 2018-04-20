Pincher Creek fundraiser in support of Humboldt Broncos May 17

The event will include dancing for the whole family, a concession donated by Pincher Creek Co-op, many exciting live and silent auction items donated by the Pincher Creek Business Community, a 50/50 draw, and music donated by Bluerock Music. The hall rental has been donated by the Knights of Columbus.
Let’s come together to show our support for the Community of Humboldt!
Auction items will be graciously accepted and volunteers are appreciated. Please contact Dominique at 627-8591 with any questions, donation items and offers to volunteer.
