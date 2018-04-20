FireSmart banner

Friday, April 20, 2018

Pincher Creek fundraiser in support of Humboldt Broncos May 17


A Family Dance Community Fundraiser in support of the Humboldt Broncos will be held at the Pincher Creek Community Hall on Thursday, May 17, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

The event will include dancing for the whole family, a concession donated by Pincher Creek Co-op, many exciting live and silent auction items donated by the Pincher Creek Business Community, a 50/50 draw, and music donated by Bluerock Music. The hall rental has been donated by the Knights of Columbus.

Let’s come together to show our support for the Community of Humboldt!

Auction items will be graciously accepted and volunteers are appreciated. Please contact Dominique at 627-8591 with any questions, donation items and offers to volunteer.

