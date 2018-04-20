Pincher Creek to host health care exposure event for local students

- RhPAP Skills Event will introduce southwest Alberta high school students to careers in rural health care.
Alberta Rural Physician Action Plan - On April 20, high school students from across southwest Alberta will come to Pincher Creek to explore and learn about different healthcare careers that exist in rural communities at an RhPAP Skills event, sponsored by the Rural Health Professions Action Plan (RhPAP), Alberta Health Services, and Livingstone Range School Division. Students from Pincher Creek, the Crowsnest Pass, Fort Macleod, and Lundbreck will participate in five skill stations, and will explore and learn about some different health-care careers that exist in rural communities.
Students will receive a tour of Pincher Creek Health Centre to learn about the different departments, and the health careers that exist in their local hospital and community. Instruction in ‘hands-on’ clinical skills will be given by local health-care providers, and they will share information on their careers, and the options for study. An AHS Student Engagement Advisor will also be present to talk to students about further health career options.
RhPAP Skills events, including Skills Days and Skills Weekends for high school and post-secondary students, are sponsored by the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and are scheduled in rural Alberta communities throughout the year by the RhPAP Health Professions Students' Initiatives Coordinator.
Established in 1991 by the Government of Alberta as the Alberta Rural Physician Action Plan, a renewed Rural Health Professions Action Plan, or RhPAP, is transitioning from a rural physician support program to a rural allied health professionals and community development agency. Our vision is to help rural Alberta have and sustain the right number of rural health practitioners in the right places, offering the right services, through community and professional development programs, services, and evidence-informed advocacy. We are grateful to Alberta Health for its continued financial support.
