School bus and pickup truck collide near Sylvan Lake

The school bus was carrying 8 children. EMS checked the children and the bus driver on scene and it is confirmed that there are no injuries to either the children or the driver. The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools is also on scene.
An RCMP collision analyst is responding to investigate this collision, and all contributing factors. There is no information available as to the cause of this collision.
Traffic on Highway 11A is being re-routed both directions from the traffic circle at Highway 11A and Highway 20 and Range Road 10.
There is no further information available on this collision at this time.
