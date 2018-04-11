FireSmart banner

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

School bus and pickup truck collide near Sylvan Lake


RCMP Alberta - The RCMP with the Sylvan Lake Fire Department and County Peace Officers are on scene at a two vehicle collision on Highway 11A at Range Road 10. A school bus is involved in the collision and the RCMP can confirm that there are no injuries reported (from the school bus).  At 7:33 a.m., the RCMP were dispatched to a head on collision involving a pickup truck and a school bus. The driver of the truck required extrication and is suffering undetermined injuries. He has been transported via ground ambulance to an area hospital.


The school bus was carrying 8 children. EMS checked the children and the bus driver on scene and it is confirmed that there are no injuries to either the children or the driver. The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools is also on scene.

An RCMP collision analyst is responding to investigate this collision, and all contributing factors. There is no information available as to the cause of this collision.

Traffic on Highway 11A is being re-routed both directions from the traffic circle at Highway 11A and Highway 20 and Range Road 10.

There is no further information available on this collision at this time.

