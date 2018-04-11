FireSmart banner

FireSmart banner

Recent

Weather

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Seasonal Position Available at the Shell Waterton Complex

(ad)


Seasonal Position Available at the Shell Waterton Complex

Candidates for the following position must be enrolled in Post Secondary Education:

Weed Containment Crew/Groundskeeping:
1 four month position (expected to start May 7 until the end of August 2018, depending on Post Secondary schedule)

Please forward your resume using one of the following methods:

Via land mail to:

Attention: Jason Szaroz
Shell Waterton Complex 
P.O. Box 1088
Pincher Creek, Alberta
T0K 1W0

Via email to: Jason.Szaroz@shell.com

Please contact Jason Szaroz (ClearStream Supervisor) at 403-627-6356 with any questions.

Application deadline: End of day April 27, 2018

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll