Seasonal Position Available at the Shell Waterton Complex

Candidates for the following position must be enrolled in Post Secondary Education:
Weed Containment Crew/Groundskeeping:
1 four month position (expected to start May 7 until the end of August 2018, depending on Post Secondary schedule)
Please forward your resume using one of the following methods:
Via land mail to:
Attention: Jason Szaroz
Shell Waterton Complex
P.O. Box 1088
Pincher Creek, Alberta
T0K 1W0
Via email to: Jason.Szaroz@shell.com
Please contact Jason Szaroz (ClearStream Supervisor) at 403-627-6356 with any questions.
Application deadline: End of day April 27, 2018