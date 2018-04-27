FireSmart banner

FireSmart banner

Recent

Weather

Friday, April 27, 2018

Shovels in the ground for new Pincher Creek fourplexes

Scott Korbett, Mayor Don Anderberg, Kathy Szakacs, and Mike Mayer breaking ground for new townhomes in Pincher Creek
Ground was broken on the morning of April 23, 2018 on Pincher Creek's newest residential development. Mayor Don Anderberg was on hand to help put shovels to dirt, along with Kathy Szakacs (representing the developers), Mike Mayer (owner Mike Mayer Construction) and Scott Korbett (Project Manager).

Cornerstone Place will provide 8 single-level living homes for the community, contained in 2 fourplex buildings located next to the Pincher Creek at the corner of Hewetson Avenue and Charlotte Street (the empty lot next to the fire hall). The developers wanted to create low maintenance homes for those in the community looking to downsize in space but not style. Each unit is 1200 sqft, 2 bed, 2 bath homes, with oversized single car garages. The developers saw a need for this type of home in the community and have expressed the desire to use local materials, contractors and labour where possible. Homes should be ready for occupation starting in October 2018.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll