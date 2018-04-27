Shovels in the ground for new Pincher Creek fourplexes

|Scott Korbett, Mayor Don Anderberg, Kathy Szakacs, and Mike Mayer breaking ground for new townhomes in Pincher Creek
Cornerstone Place will provide 8 single-level living homes for the community, contained in 2 fourplex buildings located next to the Pincher Creek at the corner of Hewetson Avenue and Charlotte Street (the empty lot next to the fire hall). The developers wanted to create low maintenance homes for those in the community looking to downsize in space but not style. Each unit is 1200 sqft, 2 bed, 2 bath homes, with oversized single car garages. The developers saw a need for this type of home in the community and have expressed the desire to use local materials, contractors and labour where possible. Homes should be ready for occupation starting in October 2018.
