Stettler RCMP and Major Crimes Unit investigating man's death, vehicle sought

|White 2008 Ford F-150
Police are asking for your assistance. If you have information about this incident or about the whereabouts of the white 2008 Ford truck, please call the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382, or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Photo attached of the white 2008 Ford F-150 that is being sought by investigators. No further details are available at this time. When additional details become available, an updated media release will be completed.
