Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Wildfire season is here. Are you FireSmart?



Wildfire Season is Here,
Are You FireSmart?

The Pincher Creek Wildfire Mitigation Strategy was developed for the  entire  MD, including the town of Pincher Creek, to assess wildfire risk in the area.

Learn what you can do to reduce your risk and protect your property!

Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission is dedicated to talking about your FireSmart plan

Informational sessions available one-on-one or for groups

For information or to set up an appointment to discuss your personal FireSmart plan, contact PCES at 403-627-5333 or Chief Dave Cox 403-627-9504

