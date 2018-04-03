Wildfire Season is Here,
Are You FireSmart?
The Pincher Creek Wildfire Mitigation Strategy was developed for the entire MD, including the town of Pincher Creek, to assess wildfire risk in the area.
Learn what you can do to reduce your risk and protect your property!
Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission is dedicated to talking about your FireSmart plan
Informational sessions available one-on-one or for groups
Learn about your specific risk.
Work and play safer!
For information or to set up an appointment to discuss your personal FireSmart plan, contact PCES at 403-627-5333 or Chief Dave Cox 403-627-9504
Don’t miss your chance to become FireSmart!
