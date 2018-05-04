Al Roth appointed Director of Emergency Management

The possibility of the Emergency Services Commission overseeing Emergency Management is being discussed by the local councils.
At the MD's March 27 meeting, council passed councillor Bev Everts motion that council "continue discussing the transferring of the Regional Emergency Management to the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission; And provide their response, to the Regional Emergency Advisory Committee, within six (6) months, extending the deadline to October 15, 2018."
Author's note: An earlier version of this story contained erroneous information.
