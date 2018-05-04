FireSmart banner

FireSmart banner

Recent

Weather

Friday, May 4, 2018

Al Roth appointed Director of Emergency Management


Chris Davis - During their March 27 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek approved a recommendation by the Pincher Creek Regional Emergency Advisory Committee Meeting that Town Director of Operations Al Roth be appointed as Director of Emergency Management.  Roland Milligan and Cindy Cornish were appointed as Deputy Directors of the Emergency Management. Council.  The Town of Pincher Creek also approved the appointment of Roth to the position during their April 9 regular meeting.
The possibility of the Emergency Services Commission overseeing Emergency Management is being discussed by the local councils.

At the MD's March 27 meeting, council passed councillor Bev Everts motion that council "continue discussing the transferring of the Regional Emergency Management to the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission; And provide their response, to the Regional Emergency Advisory Committee, within six (6) months, extending the deadline to October 15, 2018."

Author's note: An earlier version of this story contained erroneous information. 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll