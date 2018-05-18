AWA lauds Castle Parks management plan

|Castle River. (Alberta Wilderness Association photo)
"It's clear that the final Castle plan reflects concerns raised in the consultation process and the wishes of Albertans to see this region protected. The plan is guided by science-based decisions and the impacts of motorized activity are acknowledged," Joanna added. "We expect the same science-based decision making will be applied as the plan continues to unfold."
The recent designation of motorized recreation trails in the Livingstone-Porcupine provides appropriate areas that do not impact other recreational users, vegetation, water or wildlife.
The Castle Wilderness contains critical habitat for threatened westslope cutthroat trout and is recognized as core grizzly bear habitat. This is a region of outstanding ecological and indigenous value. With numerous overlapping ecosystems in one relatively small area, the Castle Wilderness contains significant animal and plant species diversity and provides essential headwaters for the Oldman River basin.
