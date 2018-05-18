CBSA travel tips for Victoria Day

The Coutts port of entry is open 24-7 and has the greatest capacity to process large volumes of travellers. During peak hours, all primary inspection lanes will be open and the port will be operating at maximum capacity. Other border crossings in southern Alberta are also expected to see larger traffic volumes on the long weekend including Chief Mountain, Carway and Del Bonita.
- Beat the border rush. Cross as early in the day as possible.
- Keep travel documents handy. Make sure that each passenger has the correct travel document. An officer will scan them.
- Know your purchases, know where your receipts are, and know your personal exemptions and restrictions.
- Know the contents of your vehicle.
- Not sure? Ask the CBSA officer or visit our website.
- Travelling with children: CBSA officers watch for missing children, and may ask detailed questions about any accompanying minors. Travellers who share custody of their children should carry a consent letter and contact information for the other parent, so that officers can follow up and confirm details.
Quick Facts
CBSA officers in southern Alberta processed approximately 13,500 travellers over the Victoria Day weekend last year.
CBSA officers at Calgary International Airport and Edmonton International Airport processed approximately 35,000 travellers over the Victoria Day weekend last year.
There are now 24 Primary Inspection Kiosks at the Edmonton International Airport allowing travellers to verify their travel documents, confirm their identity using facial authentication, and complete an on-screen declaration. Those looking to save more time can complete their declaration in advance using the CanBorder –eDeclaration mobile app, and simply scan their quick response code at the kiosk upon arrival.
