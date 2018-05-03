Change your Twitter password immediately.

Twitter is asking users to change their passwords immediately due to a recently discovered bug. According to a Twitter blog post, "When you set a password for your Twitter account, we use technology that masks it so no one at the company can see it. We recently identified a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone." Click here for more information.
