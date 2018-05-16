Coaldale RCMP responds to multiple fatality MVC

RCMP Alberta -
At approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 16, 2018 Coaldale RCMP and Coaldale Fire Department personnel responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 845 just south of Highway 4. Through investigation it was determined a grey Ford Freestar minivan heading northbound on Highway 845 drove off of the highway on a curve just before the CP Rail tracks. The minivan entered a deep ditch striking with significant impact on the north bank and coming to a rest on the rail tracks. The speed zone transitioned just south of the collision area from 100 km/p/h to 65 km/p/h.
The minivan contained three elderly occupants all of which were pronounced deceased at the scene from impact type injuries. The occupants, one man and two women are believed to be from the Raymond, Alberta area. Names of the deceased will not be released. Next of kin notifications are ongoing.
The Canadian Pacific Railway Police were contacted and attended the scene.
Highway 845 south of Highway 4 was closed for a short period of time to allow emergency personnel to complete their duties. Due to the time of evening there was minimal traffic disruption.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.