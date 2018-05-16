Crestview Lodge employment opportunities

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Crestview Lodge
POSITIONS REQUIRED:
Day and Night Support Staff in Housekeeping and Kitchen Cook
Full time, Part time or casual
Qualifications:
- Looking for mature, reliable person(s) with good public skills, must interact well with Seniors
- A Clear Criminal Record Check must be provided, must be in good health
- Experience in housekeeping or cooking skills
- First Aid Certificate and Food Safe Training preferred or must train
- Fluent speaking and written capabilities with the English language
Please submit your applications or resumes to:
Millie Loeffler, Chief Administrative Officer / Lodge Manager
Box 1058, 978 Hyde Street, Pincher Creek, Alta. T0K 1W0
Email crestviewmanager@shaw.ca
Fax (403) 627-3302
By appointment, in person is preferred.
Only those with experience and qualifications will be interviewed.
Closing date is May 31st , 2018
