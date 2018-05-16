FireSmart banner

FireSmart banner

Recent

Weather

Hockey Skills

Hockey Skills

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Crestview Lodge employment opportunities


EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Crestview Lodge

POSITIONS REQUIRED:
Day and Night Support Staff in Housekeeping and Kitchen Cook
Full time, Part time or casual

Qualifications:
  • Looking for mature, reliable person(s) with good public skills, must interact well with Seniors
  • A Clear Criminal Record Check must be provided, must be in good health
  • Experience in housekeeping or cooking skills
  • First Aid Certificate and Food Safe Training preferred or must train
  • Fluent speaking and written capabilities with the English language
Positions available for June 1st 2018 - training to commence immediately

Please submit your applications or resumes to:
Millie Loeffler, Chief Administrative Officer / Lodge Manager
Box 1058, 978 Hyde Street, Pincher Creek, Alta. T0K 1W0
Email crestviewmanager@shaw.ca
Fax (403) 627-3302
By appointment, in person is preferred.
Only those with experience and qualifications will be interviewed.

Closing date is May 31st , 2018

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll