Don’t sail through mandatory boat inspection stations

You might be wondering – what are the inspectors (both human and dog) looking for as they get down on their hands and knees, and crawl under your boat with a small mirror and flashlight? It’s always been more than just mussels.
These are just two invasive species that have not been found in Alberta yet, and we’d like to keep it that way! Invasive species, next to habitat loss, are the greatest threat to biodiversity in the world. Its estimated right now that an invasive mussel invasion would cost taxpayers $75 million dollars annually, as it will impact things like water infrastructure, recreational fishing, and property value.
If you’re tempted to skip past an open inspection station – think again! The cost of the slip is more than a stern talking to. It’s the law to stop at an open inspection station, and as of May 31, 2018, trying to sneak past could result in a ticket of $310. Forgetting to pull the plug and transporting your watercraft with the drain plug in place could result in a ticket of $172. Arriving with a dirty boat or one harboring any water won’t cost you money, but it will cost you time as the staff have to clean your boat before you can continue on your travels. Make sure to arrive with a cleaned, drained and dried boat to speed up the inspection process!
- We all need to work together to stop invasive species from invading Alberta, but here are a few easy things you can do:
- Clean, Drain, and Dry your boat! Remove all plants material and mud, drain all water, and let it dry out between waterbodies. Remember it’s illegal to transport your watercraft with the drain plug in place – always PULL THE PLUG!
- Expect to be inspected! Be prepared to pull over when you’re on your way home from your summer vacation. You may even be lucky enough to meet one of our hardworking conservation K9s – Hilo, Diesel or Seuss.
