Fatal MVC near Burdett

Bow Island RCMP and RCMP collision analyst are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 62-year-old man yesterday. Just after 6:00pm on May 6, 2018, Bow Island RCMP along with Fire and EMS, were dispatched to a collision between a Dodge Ram truck and Dodge Caravan. The collision happened on Highway 3 at the intersection with Range Road 121, a short distance west of the hamlet of Burdett . The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a 62-year old man from Winnifred, was pronounced deceased at the scene. One occupant of the van was transported by air for treatment of serious nut not-life threatening injuries. Four additional occupants of the van received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and factors in the collision.
